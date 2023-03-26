Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,708 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

