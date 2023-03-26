77,860 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.96.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

