Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $9.93 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

