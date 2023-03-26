Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

