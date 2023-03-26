Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGJ opened at $28.37 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

