Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Vaccitech Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.43 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
