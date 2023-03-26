Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vaccitech Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $2.43 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Vaccitech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

