Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
