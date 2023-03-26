Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.