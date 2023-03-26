Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 20,928 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

