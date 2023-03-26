3,099 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

