Terra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.95 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $317.56 million and approximately $63.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 240,671,518 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

