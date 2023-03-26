Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AVEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.34.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.