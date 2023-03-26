Bank of America Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $24.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

