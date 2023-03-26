ICON (ICX) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $202.83 million and $3.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,308,183 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,301,548.9313488 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21157899 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,295,308.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

