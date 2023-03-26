EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $122.99 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004102 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $122.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004757 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,410,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,414,075 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

