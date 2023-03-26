Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $164.26 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $164.26 or 0.00592195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $73.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,257,394 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

