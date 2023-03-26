Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $125.70 or 0.00453185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $148.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,738.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00132120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,347,319 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

