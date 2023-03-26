Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $11.31

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00040791 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $89.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061554 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007033 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ATOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.