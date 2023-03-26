Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $11.31

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00040791 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $89.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

