IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $590.31 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $590.31 million and $8.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010691 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
