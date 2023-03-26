Arweave One Day Volume Reaches $8.43 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $273.87 million and $8.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.20 or 0.00029566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,738.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00453185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00132120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.