PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DELL opened at $37.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
