PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $37.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

