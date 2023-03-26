PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.97%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

