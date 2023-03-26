PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after buying an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,532,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

