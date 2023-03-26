PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 322,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 78,753 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

