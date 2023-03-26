PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

