PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

