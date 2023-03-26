PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

América Móvil Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.