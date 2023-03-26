Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

