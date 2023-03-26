PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

