Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Lowered by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

