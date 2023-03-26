PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,941.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.