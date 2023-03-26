SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

