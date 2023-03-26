Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

