PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

