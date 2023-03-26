Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

