Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 230.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

