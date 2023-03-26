Retirement Planning Group Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $479.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

