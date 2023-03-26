Retirement Planning Group Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.