Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,157 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

