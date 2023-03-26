Retirement Planning Group Buys 20,218 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.25% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

