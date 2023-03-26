FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FDS opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.40 and a 200 day moving average of $422.37. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.