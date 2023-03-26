Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.25 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$11.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.