Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

