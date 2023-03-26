Financial Analysis: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) versus Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 4 6 5 0 2.07 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 2 6 0 2.75

Dividends

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $121.12, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus price target of $2.46, suggesting a potential downside of 83.29%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Capital One Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $38.37 billion 0.90 $7.36 billion $17.81 5.08 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.02 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 19.18% 13.52% 1.63% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.