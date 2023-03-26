Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

