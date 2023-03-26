NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

