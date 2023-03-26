Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $300.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

