Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.39, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.