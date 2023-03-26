Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.39, a PEG ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.