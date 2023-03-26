Piper Sandler Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $90.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $79.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.