Loop Capital Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $58.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

OLLI opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

