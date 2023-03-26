TD Cowen Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

AMWL stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,646. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

